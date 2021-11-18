Country Bazaar Nov. 20 at St. John’s in Magnolia Springs

The Annual Country Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs is slated Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 am to 4 p.m.) on the oak-shaded church grounds. Five-star Seafood Gumbo and blue-ribbon Shrimp Creole will be available by the quart and can be pre-ordered at stjohnms.com. The bazaar will also feature a silent auction, handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. The Basket of Cheer raffle donated by Fish River Grill is valued at $1000; tickets $5 each or three for $10 and includes includes a two-night stay in the Presidential Suite at the historic Hotel Magnolia in Foley. For more info, call Angela Ray at 251-942-9067 or Elaine Coll at 251-988-1468. St. John’s is located at 10800 Saint John’s Lane, just off of County Rd. 26.