Country Bazaar Nov. 23-24 at St. John’s in Magnolia Springs

The Annual Country Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs is slated Saturday, Nov. 23 (8am to 7pm) and Sunday, Nov. 24 (9am to 1pm) on the oak-shaded church grounds. Five-star Seafood Gumbo and blue-ribbon Shrimp Creole will be available. Also: a silent auction, handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. “Basket of Cheer” raffle worth $500; tickets $5 each. General raffle (tickets $1 each; drawing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday) – 1st prize: $150 cash; 2nd prize: coastal boat trip; 3rd prize: Thanksgiving dinner basket; 4th prize: $50 dinner certificate for Jesse’s Restaurant. Soft drinks available. Free parking. More info: 251-988-1468 or 251-942-9067. GPS address: 10800 Saint John’s Lane, Foley, AL 36535. Or, follow U.S. 98 to Magnolia Springs, take County Road 49 south for 2 miles, turn west on County Road 26 and go 2 miles to Saint John’s.