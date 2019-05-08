Country Music Hall of Famer Don Schlitz at ‘Bama May 22

Resume includes 24 No. 1 songs, 2 grammys, 50 hits, Broadway musical

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Don Schlitz will be back at the Flora-Bama for an intimate performance on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. in the Main Room at the Flora-Bama. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on day of show only at the door. Schlitz has amassed an amazing 24 number one songs, two Grammys, and three CMA Songs of the Year and 50 hits during his amazing career. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Country Music Hall of Fame (with Alan Jackson and Jerry Reed) in 2017.

His hit songs include “The Gambler,” “On the Other Hand,” “One Promise Too Late,” “40 Hour Week,” “Houston Solution,” “I Feel Lucky,” “When You Say Nothing at All,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.”

The concert is being presented by The Flora-Bama, in conjunction with the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival Foundation For Music. The mission of the foundation is to bring the authors of original music out of the shadows and into the spotlight; to reach into schools to enrich lives and encourage creativity through music along the Gulf Coast region.