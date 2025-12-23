County Rd. 12 street lights; James Rd. extension coming

Foley City Council voted to add street lights at the intersection of James Rd. and County Rd. 12. The city added a four-way stop at the intersection in early 2025 after traffic was diverted during the construction of intersection improvements.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the intersection is not well lit and some drivers are still not accustomed to having the stop sign in place at that location.

Foley and Baldwin County are also working on a joint project to extend James Road south from its current end point at Brinks Willis Rd., near the County Rd. 12 intersection, toward Gulf Shores.

The council also approved a new street light at the entrance to Meadow Run Estates subdivision. Taylor Davis, city engineer, said the subdivision home owners association requested that the light be installed. Baldwin EMC will also install the Meadow Run light.

Another street light will be placed on a pole in place near 525 Hamilton Boulevard. Riviera Utilities will install that light