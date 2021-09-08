COVID-19 concerns force OBHS to forfeit its Sept. 10 home game

Baldwin County Public Schools announced that Orange Beach High will forfeit its Sept. 10 game against Clarke County, after multiple Mako players tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Chase Smith suspended all activities for the week. The Sept. 10 game was the only extra-curricular activity suspended at the school as of Sept. 7. The 2-1 Makos beat Fruitdale & Shields before falling to Leroy on Sept. 3. The team will play 7 p.m. home games on consecutive Fridays against Green County, Central of Coosa and Washington County beginning Sept. 17. This is the first game to be forfeited due to COVID-19 in Baldwin County this fall.