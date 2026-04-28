Creek Crawl Obstacle Race at Graham Creek Preserve May 9

Crawl, climb and run through at least 20 obstacles during the 4 mile Creek Crawl 2024 Obstacle Race at Graham Creek Preserve in Foley on May 9 with interval starting times beginning at 8:10 a.m. Limited to racers 10 and older, the event raises funds educational programs at Graham Creek Nature Preserve. Go to crawlcreek.itsyourrace.com, CreekCrawl facebook or call (251) 923-4267 or email jlmoore@cityoffoley.org for more info