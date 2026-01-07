Critically endangered Red Wolves join The Zoo family

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo recently welcomed two critically endangered American red wolves, brothers Jenkins and Walker. The wolves are 2.5 years old.

Fewer than 20 red wolves remain in the wild today. To prevent extinction, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service created a captive breeding program in 1973. Today, just over 200 red wolves live under human care in accredited zoos and wildlife centers across the country. The SAFE American Red Wolf Program continues this vital work by researching, breeding, and preparing red wolves for release back into their native habitats. As a partner in the program, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is committed to helping preserve and save one of the world’s rarest canid species.

Red wolves play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems by naturally balancing populations of deer, raccoons, rodents, and other species. Protecting them helps protect entire landscapes.

“We’re excited to play a contributing role in the conservation of the critically endangered red wolf,” said zoo executive director Joel Hamilton. “This exhibit will be different. Guests may not see these wolves as often as other animals. This species is naturally timid. It is important that we limit human interaction to allow them to remain as wild as possible.”

Jenkins and Walker’s habitat is designed to mimic their natural environment. The animal care team has special protocols for feeding and caring that limit human contact. Keeping the wolves as wild as possible increases chances of their thriving if they are later paired for breeding or released into the wild.

For more info about the Zoo’s conservation initiatives, or to support Walker and Jenkins, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.