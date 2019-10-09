Critters living In Little Lagoon topic of Oct. 17 LLPS meeting

Have you ever wondered about all the different critters living in Little Lagoon? Beneath the waterbody surface is a remarkable ecosystem teeming with life. Guest speaker Craig Newton with the Alabama Marine Resources Division will share shrimp, fish, and crab diversity and abundances at the quarterly Little Lagoon Preservation Society meeting on October 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center on Clubhouse Drive.

Guests are always welcome, and the first half hour of the meeting provides an opportunity to meet, mingle and enjoy refreshments. The program begins at 6 p.m. and will include a question-and-answer period following Newton’s presentation.

Specifically, Newton will update the latest findings concerning blue crab, shrimp, speckled trout and southern flounder populations. He will also present a community composition analysis evaluating long term changes in the types of animals residing in Little Lagoon.

Major Jason Downey and Lt. Troy Fisher with MRD Enforcement will also be there to address any questions concerning recent creel limit changes in coastal waters.

Other Agenda Items: Little Lagoon Pass Update; Oyster Gardening; Watershed Management Plan; Committee Activity.

The Gulf Shores Activity Center is located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. For more LLPS info, call 251-942-2233.