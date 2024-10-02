Cruise into Freedom Fest Oct. 4-5 at The Wharf

The 4th Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf Oct. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both days will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show (bamacoastcruisin.com) on Main Street and part of Wharf Pkwy., along with a kids’ zone, patriotic military booths, first responder demos, arts, crafts, outdoor & food vendors and a live music stage with entertainment provided by the Flora-Bama and CoastAL Restaurant. Admission and parking are free at a variety of lots at The Wharf.

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will have beer booths on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and a merchandise tent will be selling festival shirts.

A free shuttle will run from Orange Beach Middle / High School parking lot on Saturday only. In addition, Saturday features a motorcycle/jeep rally and beach cruise and a firearms show presented by the nonprofit Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Assn. Admission to the gun show is $10 per person with children 15 and under free.

The gun show continues at the Event Center on Sunday (gulfcoastgunca.com). Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will have parade to the beach late Saturday afternoon.

“Orange Beach Freedom Fest is an opportunity to celebrate the greatest country in the world,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our patriots and heroes, some making the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedom and prosperity that we enjoy today.’’

To that end, military and veteran groups will be stationed on Wharf Parkway with activities and information, including the U.S. Air Force Operation Shadow Strike mobile experience. On Friday only, Orange Beach Police & Fire will be on site offering demonstrations.

The military and veterans groups on Wharf Pky. will include most if not all of the branches of the U.S. military, and OBPD will run the Kids’ Zone and provide drinks, snacks, bouncy houses and activities as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund.

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center will also be there with some friends.

Oct. 5 Mogadishu Mile Run at ‘Bama part of Freedom Fest’s military theme

Happening the same weekend and teaming up with Freedom Fest is the Mogadishu Mile run at the Flora-Bama. The MOG Mile, a 1-mile free informal run open to the community in support of our ranger veterans, will be held on Oct. 5 at noon as part of the United States Army Ranger Association’s commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu at the Flora-Bama.

Rangers past and present will honor those that fought and died on this historic day by running or walking a mile on the sand behind Flora-Bama. This movement is often referred to as the Mogadishu Mile or MOG Mile. The public is encouraged to come stand on the sand and cheer the participants on.

The run refers to the route that was taken by Rangers and Delta Force Soldiers from a helicopter crash site to an appointed rally point during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. The mission to capture Somali warlord Mohammed Farah-Adidchange then turned into a rescue mission, and galvanized the commitment of American Rangers to “never leave a fallen comrade.”

Under constant attack from rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire, 18 American service members died and 73 were wounded.

The movie Black Hawk Down tells the story of those who fought this battle.

Freedom Fest party continues with John Pardi at Wharf Amphitheater

On Freedom Fest Saturday night, country music singer Jon Pardi will perform with special guests Larry Fleet and Priscilla Block at The Wharf Amphitheater, as part of the 2024 C Spire Concert Series.

A spirited entertainer, with exaggerated dance moves reminiscent of Elvis Presley, Pardi brings an infectious energy to every venue he plays.

“It may be Wednesday, but I trust everyone it’ll seem like it’s Saturday night,” Pardi said before launching into an array of his drinking songs (“Fill ‘Er Up,” “Beer Can’t Fix”), dancing songs (“Heartache on the Dance Floor,” “Heartache Medication”), blue-collar anthems (“Dirt on My Boots”) and love songs (“Cowboy Hat,” “Head Over Boots”).

Spoiler alert: Pardi’s fiddler, Billy McClaran, has been playing a solo instrumental rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Pardi’s previous tour stops this summer.

Pardi was playing dive bars around Sacramento before he was old enough to legally drink in them and caught his break when Capitol Records Nashville took him into the studio with producer Bart Butler. in 2012. His debut single, “Missin’ You Crazy,” peaked at number 29, and Up All Night” in 2013 was his first country Top Ten. He now can claim five number one singles, including “Night Shift.” His awards include the ACM Award for New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017.

Pictured: Pardi recorded one of his videos, “Tequila Little Time,” at the Flora-Bama and its accompanying restaurants.