Cruise into Freedom Fest Oct. 4-5 at The Wharf

The 4th Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf Oct. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both days will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show (bamacoastcruisin.com) on Main Street and part of Wharf Pkwy., along with a kids’ zone, patriotic military booths, first responder demos, arts, crafts, outdoor & food vendors and a live music stage with entertainment provided by the Flora-Bama and CoastAL Restaurant. Admission and parking are free at a variety of lots at The Wharf.

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will have beer booths on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and a merchandise tent will be selling festival shirts.

A free shuttle will run from Orange Beach Middle / High School parking lot on Saturday only. In addition, Saturday features a motorcycle/jeep rally and beach cruise and a firearms show presented by the nonprofit Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Assn. Admission to the gun show is $10 per person with children 15 and under free.

The gun show continues at the Event Center on Sunday (gulfcoastgunca.com). Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will have parade to the beach late Saturday afternoon.

“Orange Beach Freedom Fest is an opportunity to celebrate the greatest country in the world,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our patriots and heroes, some making the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedom and prosperity that we enjoy today.’’

To that end, military and veteran groups will be stationed on Wharf Parkway with activities and information, including the U.S. Air Force Operation Shadow Strike mobile experience. On Friday only, Orange Beach Police & Fire will be on site offering demonstrations.

The military and veterans groups on Wharf Pky. will include most if not all of the branches of the U.S. military, and OBPD will run the Kids’ Zone and provide drinks, snacks, bouncy houses and activities as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund.

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center will also be there with some friends.