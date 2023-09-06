Cruise into Freedom Fest on Oct. 6-7 at The Wharf

The 3rd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Festival and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf on Oct. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both days will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show (bamacoastcruisin.com) on Main Street along with a Kids’ Zone.

Each branch of our U.S. Armed Forces will be represented at the festival along with non-profit military and veteran groups. Also on Friday, Orange Beach police and fire will have apparatus on display and give demonstrations.

On Saturday only in the west parking lot behind the movie theater, that area will feature arts & crafts booths, an Outdoor Village, food vendors, and a music stage co-sponsored by Flora-Bama and CoastAL Orange Beach.

Also on Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a motorcycle rally (eventbrite.com) with a beach cruise at noon and the Island Time Jeepers will hold a Jeep rally to benefit Operation ReConnect. Register online: zohopublic.com.

Find more details at orangebeachfreedomfest.com.

Adding to the weekend, The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cook, and Particle Kid takes over The Wharf Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 8 as part of the 2023 C Spire Concert Series.