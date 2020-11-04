CSC “angel” cards a way to spread Christmas cheer to local kids

By Mary Lee Harms

Christmas Cheer at the Christian Service Center is now in full swing. Parents are coming into the Christian Service Center, wishes are being taken by the elves, angels are made, and being passed on to our local churches and businesses. Last year, our angels helped over 450 area needy children have the best Christmas we could help them have.

Please pick up your angels at your church, or, because of the pandemic, we have several generous business partners who will also distribute the angels. Please feel free to also pick up angels at the Christian Service Center, Lulu’s Restaurant, and DeSoto’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores; Wildflowers Boutique, Reflections Hair Salon, and J&M Tackle in Orange Beach; and Fulcrum Construction in Daphne. The angels will be available at these locations by November 16.

Once you purchase the gift requested on the angel, please tape to your unwrapped gift, and deliver it to Toyland. Toyland is in The Island Church, located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach, next to Orange Beach Family Dentistry.

Toyland is open the following hours: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 3, 4, 7, 8 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18 from 9 a.m. til noon and 1-4 p.m.

By your delivering them directly to Toyland, we save many hours of transportation time!