CSC Children’s Christmas Cheer registration has begun

Christian Service Center Children’s Christmas Cheer registration has begun! Moms, Dads, and guardians have begun to come to our front porch and register their kids to get just what they want for Christmas – and to register for our Christmas Food Box. Registration for both is open Monday through Friday between 9am and noon on the Christian Service Center’s front porch. We will not be open November 23, 24, and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Christmas Cheer will register kids from newborn (or not quite born) to 18. Each of the kids will receive a huge bag of gifts, age and gender appropriate. The Christmas Food Box is a full Christmas meal including a turkey and all the trimmings for a delicious Christmas feast.

Volunteers have been making angels that will be filled with the kids’ wishes, and will be taken to area businesses, churches, and res