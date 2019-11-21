CSC Christmas Cheer program registration is open to families

The Christian Service Center’s Children’s Christmas Cheer Program, which helps lower income families provide memorable Christmases for their children, is accepting applications from 12:30 -2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through October.

November intake will be from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays except for the week of Thanksgiving. December intake will occur every day from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. beginning December 2 through December 12.

This program provides presents for our youth from birth through high school. Our service area includes Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan. Proof of residency is required through a current bill or lease agreement. The office is located at 317 Dolphin Avenue, in Gulf Shores.

For the best chance at getting the gifts you requested for your children, register early.