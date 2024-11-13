CSC Christmas Cheer registering local families

By Mary Lee Harms

The Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer program is really moving along. More parents/grandparents/guardians have come in to the Center to sign up their kids for our Christmas less-fortunate kids gifts program than ever this early in our signup period. Also, the earlier parents sign up for their children, the more likely the child is to receive exactly what is asked for. Angels are going out to the community and churches as quickly as toys are requested.

Again, registration is at The Christian Service Center, 317 Dolphin Ave., Gulf Shores, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 1-3pm in November and December until December 12. If you register in December, the kids will receive gender and age-appropriate gifts, but possibly not what was requested. The CSC will be closed November 27-December 1 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Christian Service Center serves our less-fortunate families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan.