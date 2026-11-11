CSC Christmas Cheer registration is now open

By Betty Oliver

The holiday season is fast approaching and the Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer Team (Becky Watson, Jill Post, Betty Oliver) has launched its annual Children’s Christmas Cheer program to provide toys, gifts and holiday support to local families in need. The program is powered by the generosity of our Angel Gift donors, teams of volunteers, including community business partners, church members and civic groups. This program brings holiday cheer to children across our community. You can participate by picking up an Angel tag at the Center or through participating local businesses, churches, and schools. Families who need assistance during the holiday season with Christmas toys for their children or custodial grandchildren (newborn through high school) and who reside in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach or Fort Morgan are eligible for this program. Christian Service Center program details:

In-person intake registration at CSC (317 Dolphin Ave), 1-3 pm Nov. 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24; Dec.r 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10. Toy distribution will take place Dec. 14, 15, and 16 at our Toyland warehouse (The Island Church). Families can also register for a Christmas Dinner box at the same time. Thank you for helping us brighten the holidays for local families.

Pictured: CSC’s Christmas Cheer Team: Becky Watson, Jill Post, Betty Oliver.