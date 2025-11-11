CSC Christmas Cheer registration is now open

The registration committee for the Christian Service Center Christmas Cheer program has already been busy, as the volunteers have interviewed more than 100 families, with another month of registration dates remaining. The program served 238 families with 661 children in 2024. In 2023, the CSC Christmas Crew helped 272 families, including 773 children.

Because of higher rent, food prices, and other living expenses, the number of families needing help has increased substantially. Each child will receive three gifts chosen for them and receive three age and gender appropriate gifts.

Interviews for parents of children in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan continue every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons through Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Christian Service Center located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores.

The earlier parents come in, the earlier the children will receive just what they ask for. The CSC will be closed Nov. 26-30 to celebrate Thanksgiving. Info: (251) 968-5256 or sccgs.com.

The CSC has been sponsoring the holiday program for less advantaged Pleasure Island area kids for over 25 years. It is specifically for local families that need help providing Christmas gifts for their children, custodial grandchildren or custodial parents.The program is sponsored by area churches, businesses, civic organizations, restaurants, and numerous community members. Christmas gifts are given to children from newborns through high school.

It is helpful for parents to know what gifts the children would like when they arrive for an interview. Clothing requests are for newborns to 6x only and must be received by Nov. 25.