CSC Spaghetti Dinner Raises $60K

We are thrilled to share that the Christian Service Center’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, held on February 23 at the Gulf Shores Methodist Church auditorium, was a great success. We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team of 102 volunteers – including our cooks, servers, ticket-sellers, cleanup crew and numerous other volunteers – who worked throughout the day to make this event possible. This team included 10 scouts, an exchange student, and four high school students earning community credits. Since its inception in 2003, this fundraiser has become the heart of our efforts. This year, we sold over 900 tickets and served more than 800 dinners, a significant increase from the 200 served during our first year. Thanks to our generous sponsors, those who provided raffle prizes, and our supportive community, we raised a total of more than $60,000. These funds are vital to the Center’s mission of providing food and emergency financial aid to low-income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. Thank you for your continued support. (By Betty Oliver)