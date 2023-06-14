CSC summer backpack program

Modeled after the school weekend backpack programs, Christian Service Center offers a summer backpack food program for children of low income families who do not have free or reduced breakfast and lunch when school is out for the summer. Parents can sign their children up at any time, then come by the Center once a week to pick up a bag of food for each child. Packs contain easy to prepare breakfast and lunch items, and 2 snacks a day, for 5 days. Fresh fruit and other healthy snacks are included.

A huge thank you to Bob and Susan Shallow, ReMax Paradise, for fully funding the summer backpack program this year. Their generosity and personal interest have greatly upgraded the level of nutritional selections provided. The CSC is an all volunteer agency providing food and emergency financial aid to low income families in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. 317 Dolphin Avenue, Gulf Shores; 251-968-5256; cscenter1991@gmail.com; Facebook; cscgs.com.