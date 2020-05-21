CVB’s Beth Gendler recognized as a “15 Over 50” by Connect

Beth Gendler, vice president of sales and sports at the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism and Sports Commission, was recognized as a member of Connect Association magazine’s “15 Over 50.” The honor highlights the top professionals in the events industry. Connect Association is a national, B2B magazine that provides resources and ideas to professionals and planners in the meetings and events industry.

“To say we are proud of Beth is an understatement,” said Herb Malone, president and CEO at the visitor bureau. “Her experience and passion for this industry and our beach community speaks for itself in growing our meetings, sports and international business. Beth is a trusted leader and friend in the lives of so many, including me. She sets out to make a difference in others’ lives, and she is enormously deserving of this honor.”

Peers in the events world nominated Gendler. Nominations were received from across the country, then reviewed and evaluated by the Connect staff based on references, industry involvement and other resources.