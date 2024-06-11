“Dad and Me” Golf Tourney June 14 at O.B. Golf Center

The Orange Beach Golf Center will hold a Dad and Me at the Par 3 Father’s Day Tournament on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. It will be an 18-hole tournament at a cost of $25 per player, ages 6 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. It will be two man, scramble play.

Register online at activecommunities.com. Golf carts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pull carts will be available. For more information or questions, call the Golf Center at 251-981-4653. The Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street.