Daily Grand prizes during Mystics’ Nov. 1-30 raffle

Every prize will be worth at least $500, nine prizes will be worth more than $2,000 and the grand prize is valued at $2,000 during the Mystics of Pleaure Mardi Gras krewe’s 10th Annual Christmas In November Mega-Raffle. The krewe’s signature annual charitable fundraising event will start on Nov. 1 and award 30 prizes in 30 days. Each ticket is eligible to win on all 31 days, so your ticket number could win multiple times. Only 1000 of the $50 tickets will be sold, and the prizes are amazing. For ticket info, visit mysticsofpleasure.com or call 619-796-6929.

Prizes include guns, fishing trips, fishing gear & trips, his & her electric bikes, jewelry, custom grills and incredible furniture. Pick your lucky number, and check out what you’re getting for Christmas this year. Once patrons choose a number, they can log into a customer account to find info about each day’s winning number.

The Mystics of Pleasure have been partying and parading on Pleasure Island since 1999. (See Page 14 story.)

Mystics of Pleasure 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Feb 18 at 6 p.m.

Begins at Light east of Phoenix West on Beach Rd.; Ends at Hwy. 161.

More Mystics Le Bon…

The Mystics traditionally let the good times roll by joining the Elberta Day Parade, The Wharf Day Parade and The Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Day Parade.