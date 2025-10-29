Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

DASH Foundation of Baldwin County Drawdown is Nov. 1

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

DASH Foundation of Baldwin County Drawdown is Nov. 1

DASH Foundation of Baldwin County will host its annual Drawdown on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at PZK Hall (17933 St. Hwy 104) in Robertsdale. Cost is $100 per couple and includes dinner and a chance to win $5000. Purchase tickets at dashfoundationofbc.com. For more info, call 251-656-3422.
DASH Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that offers financial assistance to families in Baldwin County who are facing medical challenges, such as cancer or other life-altering chronic illnesses. Since 2022, the foundation has put $200,000 directly back into our community. Events like this help its volunteers continue to make a difference.