DASH Foundation of Baldwin County Drawdown is Nov. 1

DASH Foundation of Baldwin County will host its annual Drawdown on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 6-10 p.m. at PZK Hall (17933 St. Hwy 104) in Robertsdale. Cost is $100 per couple and includes dinner and a chance to win $5000. Purchase tickets at dashfoundationofbc.com. For more info, call 251-656-3422.

DASH Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that offers financial assistance to families in Baldwin County who are facing medical challenges, such as cancer or other life-altering chronic illnesses. Since 2022, the foundation has put $200,000 directly back into our community. Events like this help its volunteers continue to make a difference.