Daughter implicated in Foley mother’s murder

The daughter of a woman found dead inside a Foley motel room she shared with her mother has been arrested in connection with the murder, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 69-year-old Shirley Smith was discovered on August 30 at the Town and Country Hotel. She died after suffering multiple stab wounds. Police arrested the deceased’s daughter, Katie Smith, 36, two days later and charged her with criminal trespass in the first degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and abuse of a corpse. As of Sept. 4, Katie Smith had not yet been directly charged with murder.

Police were already on the scene with a K9 dog and attempted to detain Katie Smith when she returned to the Town and Country Hotel about 48 hours after her mother was discovered dead in their shared room. Police tried to detain her at that point, but Smith ran into a nearby wooded area before being captured a short time later. According to police, Smith claimed she had a weapon and threatened police at the arrest scene.