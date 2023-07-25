Dave Matthews Band, Jelly Roll close out July at Wharf

A very busy month of July continues at the Wharf Amphitheater with Dave Matthews Band on July 26 and Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis on July 30. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, the Wharf box office and secondary markets.

Other Wharf Amphitheater shows include: Aug. 16: 3 Doors Down; Aug. 17: Eric Church; Aug. 18: Eric Church; Aug. 19: Eric Church; Aug. 26: Jason Aldean; Oct. 8: Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest with The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule and other guests; Oct. 14: Hardy.