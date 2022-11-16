Dave Roever to speak at O.B.’s The Island Church Nov. 27

The congregation at Orange Beach’s The Island Church invites the entire Alabama Gulf Coast community to hear war hero Dave Roever on Sunday, November 27 during all three of its Sunday services (8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.). The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach (251-967-4840) and there is no charge to attend.

Roever is a patriot and veteran who serves his country well. At the height of the Vietnam War, he joined the U. S. Navy and served as a river boat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret in Vietnam. Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months. His survival and life are miraculous.

Today, with his engaging humor, Dave Roever is enthusiastically received both nationally and internationally as a public speaker. In every setting, His message is one of hope. Using his life as an example, he addresses issues relevant to his audience and presents concrete solutions to life’s problems. Often drawing upon his war experiences of loneliness, peer pressure, disfigurement and pain, as well as life’s triumphs, He weaves together a message of courage, commitment and survival that touches and transforms those who hear him.