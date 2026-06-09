David Dale has Island Spirit

David Dale from the Orange Beach Fitness Center is the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s April Catch the Island Spirit Award recipient. It’s two in a row for Orange Beach Parks and Recreation, as Brenda Odom won the award for March. The quote from David’s Nomination Letter reads: “He starts his work every morning at 4 a.m. He always has a smile (and a joke) every morning when you walk into the gym. He also serves at his church and other areas in the City and loves being involved in the community. He has become a favorite at the gym where people make stickers and shirts of him and dress up like him for Halloween. He is what the Island Spirit Award is made for by what he does on the job and in his community.”