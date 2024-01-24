Dead ahead with Stolen Faces Feb. 3 at The Undertow in Orange Beach

Nashville based Stolen Faces will be back on Pleasure Island to kick off Mardi Gras for what will be a well received evening of Grateful Dead cover tunes on Feb. 3 starting at 10 p.m. The Stolen Faces deftly capture the spirit of the Dead, covering the band’s expansive catalog with the sort of energy and spontaneity that might have you thinking you’re standing in the Fillmore West in 1971. The fand incldues founding member Christian Grizzard, who earned his Gulf Coast bonafides playing bass with Kung Fu Mama and then Grayson Capps and the Stumpknockers.