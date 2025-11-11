Deadline for Ballyhoo artists is Nov. 15

The deadline for artists to apply to the Ballyhoo Festival is Nov. 15. The Festival is scheduled for March 7-8 at the Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores. Apply at ballyhoofestival.com.

This is the 12th year of their unique event, which feature 100 artists and the culture of the indigenous people of Alabama, the Poarch Creek Indians. An additional cultural experience is Early Americana Appalachian music in the form of a fiddle and banjo competition. For fest info, email ballyhoofestival@gmail.com.