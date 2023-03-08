Deadline is April 5 to register in O.B. for free pet rabies/microchip clinic

Orange Beach residents are invited to sign up to get their pets microchipped and/or vaccinated for rabies when the Orange Beach Animal Control will host a free clinic on Saturday, April 8. Residents can stop by City Hall to fill out forms for the free vaccination and microchipping for their dogs and/or cats. Orange Beach City Hall is located at 4099 Orange Beach Blvd. The one-year rabies vaccine and microchipping will be administered by Dr. Lee Ann McGill for free, courtesy of the City of Orange Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unleashed Dog Park, 27920 Canal Road. There is a limited amount of vaccinations and microchips, so sign up early for the clinic. This clinic is for Orange Beach residents only. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Rabies is a disease of all mammals, including man, and is always considered to be fatal unless preventative treatment is given following the bite. The primary means of exposure is through a bite or scratch with contaminated saliva from the animal. State law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets remain currently vaccinated against rabies.

For more information, call the Orange Beach Animal Control Officer Tiffany Long at 251-424-5073 or email talong@orangebeachal.gov.