Deadline is Oct. 28 for CAC’s Best of Vets Art Contest

The Orange Beach Coastal Art Center is accepting submissions from military veterans living in Baldwin County in Alabama and Escambia County in Florida for its Best of the Vets Gulf Coast Art Contest & Exhibit. Categories include Clay, Digital Media/Photography, Metal, Mixed Media, Painting (acrylic, oil/pastel, watercolor), Pencil/Graphite, Poetry, Sculpture, Traditional Photography and Wood, and the deadline for entering is Oct. 28. The exhibit at the Coastal Art Center will run from Nov. 8-22, and the public is invited to a reception for the artists on Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. All submissions must be original art completed within the past year, and artists are limited to one entry per category. Commercial artists are not eligible. Total prize money is $2,500. For more info, call 251-981-ARTS.