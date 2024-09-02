Deadline is Sept. 15 for Perdido Chamber photo contest

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce (PKACC) is seeking submissions to be featured in the 2025 Perdido Key Area Guide and Member Directory. The area guide will distributed both locally and across the country, in addition to the digital version which can be viewed online. Selected photos may be used within the magazine or featured on the cover. Photographers will be credited if their submission is chosen.

To enter the contest, go to visitperdido.com/pkphotocontest and upload a high resolution copy of your photo. Entries will be accepted until September 15. Winners will be notified by Sept. 27. More info: 850-492-4660 or email info@PerdidoChamber.com.