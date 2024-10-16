Dean Dillon donates 100 guitars in advance of Nov. 17 FBISF show in the ‘Bama Big Tent

Country Music Hall of Famer Dean Dillon, in advance of his 6 p.m. Nov. 17 Frank Brown Sonwriters Fest concert in the Flora-Bama Big Tent, recently donated 100 guitars to three Hunstville area school districts. In partnership with Concerts 4 A Cause, Astera, and Omaha Steaks, the musician gave away the guitars and a $10,000 contribution from Astera.

Dillon said he felt it was fitting to give back to the North Alabama community that he says helped shape his career. His songs have scored hits for Toby Keith and George Strait.

“As a simple songwriter who’s been at this for over five decades, music has become more than just a career for me. It’s a universal language that heals and brings people together,” Dillon said. “It only takes three chords and the truth to create a song, and who knows, the next Dean Dillon might be right here in Huntsville.”

Huntsville City, Madison County, and Madison City school districts were the benefactors.