Dean Dillon on Nov. 17 Fest’s most anticipated show

Possibly the FBISF’s most anticipated show, Dean Dillon’s performance during this year’s fest is scheduled on Nov. 16 in the Flora-Bama tent. The doors to the area will open at 6:15 p.m. and

there is a $30 per person charge payable at the gate. The tent

Longtime fest supporter Dean Dillon will help close out the 2024 event in the Flora-Bama’s Tent Stage on Sunday, Nov. 17. Doors open aat 5 p.m. and admission is $25 at ther gate. The schedule includes Adam Hood and Dallas Moore from 7-8 p.m., Dean Dillon from 8:10-9:10 p.m., and Wyatt Durrette, Dave Kennedy and Rob Snyder from 9:15-10:30 p.m.

Dillon, a hall of fame songwriter, was the 2013 BMI Icon and honored with the 2014 Academy of Country Music Poet’s Award. He has written for Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, and his collaborations with George Strait resulted in more than 70 chart-topping hits. He also lent his skills to Kenny Chesney and Toby Keith. He is now a proud inductee in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.