Dean Dillon on Nov. 17 is most anticipated FBISF show

Coral Reefers Will Kimbrough & Keith Sykes play Nov. 14 JB tribute

The remaining Frank Brown Songwriters Fest shows will be held in the Flora-Bama main room and on the dome stage. Cover charge usually starts at 6 p.m.

Dean Dillon’s performance on Nov. 17 in the Flora-Bama tent is always the fest’s most anticipated show. Doors to the area open at 5 p.m. and showtime is at 6 p.m. There is a $25 charge.

Dillon was the 2013 BMI Icon award winner and honored with the 2014 Academy of Country Music Poet’s Award. He has written for Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, and his collaborations with George Strait resulted in more than 70 chart-topping hits. He is a proud inductee in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Another show worth standing in line for is the 8:10 p.m. tribute to Jimmy Buffett on Nov. 14 with Will Kimbrough and Keith Sykes playing in the ‘Bama main room. Both played in the Coral Reefers.

The title track to Volcano is just one of Dykes’ co-writes with Buffett. His recordings have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

Also a Mobilian, Kimbrough has been collaborating with Buffett for more than 20 years beginning with “Wings” and “Surfing in a Hurricane.” He has more than 20 cuts on Buffett albums, including “Bubble’s Up” and four other co-writes on JB’s final studio release, Equal Strain on All Parts.