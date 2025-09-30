Deborah Mixon & Foley Main Street Earn Accolades

Foley Main Street, the city’s downtown improvement organization, took major awards at the recent Main Street Alabama state conference. Awards presented to Foley included the Award of Excellence in Placemaking and Wayfinding, the Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award and the Alabama Main Street Reinvestment Award. Darrelyn Dunmore, Foley Main Street executive director, said the city’s support for downtown efforts made the awards possible. Foley Main Street representatives shared the awards with the Foley City Council and municipal officials at the Sept. 2 council meeting.

“We would like to present this award to the city of Foley, on behalf of the teamwork that we have all done and what they have done to help make this work,” Dunmore said. “Unlike standard business signs that display a name or logo, place-making signs contribute to an area’s identity and character, making spaces more welcome, navigable and visually appealing with the goal of visually defining the borders of and the interior of the downtown.”

Pictured: Foley Main Street shared state awards for downtown improvement with the city. Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and Councilman Charles Ebert III accepted the awards from Foley Main Street Chief Executive Officer Darrelyn Dunmore, Chairman Wes Abrams and board members, including Deborah Mixon, who received the Main Street Hero Award for service to efforts to improve downtown at a recent City Council meeting.