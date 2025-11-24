Dec. 1 is deadline for GlenLakes Golf Club 2-Player Open

Foley’s GlenLakes Golf Club will host its annual Winter 2-Player Open Invitational Dec. 6-7. The entry fee is $120 per team and play starts at 8:30 a.m. both days in men’s, women’s and co-ed scamble divisions and a parent junior (10 and older) division. Players must have handicap or verification. Cart fee is not included. Entry deadline is Dec. 1 at noon and play is limited to 44 teams. For more info, call David Musial, PGA general manager, at 251-955-1220×4 or email musialgolf@ yahoo com