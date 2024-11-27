Dec. 1 Santa pet photos at Cosmo’s supports animal rescue groups

Posh Pets Boutique and Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar in Orange Beach will host a Dec. 1 pet photo with Santa event from 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. in the Cosmo’s courtyard. Cost is $25, with all proceeds going directly to local animal rescue organizations. Posh Pets Boutique, is located at 25753 Canal Rd. Reservations can be made by calling (251) 948-0147. Stop or I’ll Shoot will take pictures.