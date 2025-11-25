Dec. 13 concert at Erie Meyer raises funds for food banks

Jernigan, Group Therapy, Strickly Rivers, Odd Nature, The Heat, Coffman will play

By Larry Wood

Times are hard for many of our neighbors in lower Baldwin County. Food prices are high, and local employment is taking a seasonal dip, while food banks are overwhelmed and underfunded. That’s why local performers are coming together for a concert to benefit the Christian Service Center on Monday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. In the spirit of Woodstock, they’re calling this event Pantry Stock.

Among the performers will be Lisa Christian, Lynn Coffman, Group Therapy (pictured), The Heat, Basch Jernigan, Odd Nature, and Strickly Rivers. Gulf Shores Middle School art students will provide reproductions of famous album covers for auction.

While the concert itself is free, attendees are asked to bring food and cash donations for the Christian Service Center.