Dec. 2 Community Christmas at Sims Park kicks off G.S. holiday events

Whether it’s eating Breakfast with the man in red, or listening to Christmas classics at the Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert, families of all ages are invited to join in the excitement of the season in Gulf Shores.

• Community Christmas at Sims Park; December 2 ; 6-8 p.m. – Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, and the 7th Annual Snowball Drop. The Snowball Drop is a man-made blizzard featuring 8,000 ping pong balls dropped from above by Santa. Winning snowballs will have a number that correlates with a prize supplied by our generous sponsors.

• The Baldwin Pops Holiday Concert; December 6; 7 p.m. – The Baldwin Pops band for a Christmas Concert at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. The Baldwin Pops is an organization of volunteer musicians whose mission is to share music in a concert band format free of charge. Seats are first come, first serve. Baldwin Pops Concerts are a collection site for the US Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Patrons are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift.

• Movies at Meyer Park – Christmas Edition; December 15; 6-8 p.m. – Bring a blanket, lawn chair, friends, and family, and enjoy a free Christmas movie, Elf, under the stars! Bleus Burger Food Truck will be onsite for those who want to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be set up selling beverages.

• Breakfast with Santa; December 17; 8 a.m. – Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Families can dive into a wholesome breakfast complete with sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Admission is $5.00, while children 3 and under are free. Children will also receive a complimentary picture with Santa.

In addition to these larger community events, several other City of Gulf Shores departments will be hosting holiday programs residents are encouraged to participate. They include Christmas Social and BINGO, Phone Calls from Santa, Christmas Storytime, Adult Christmas Card Making Class and Gulf Shores Beautification Board Awards. For detailed information on all of these events, please visit gulfshoresal.gov.