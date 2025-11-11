Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Dec. 2 Orange Beach tree lighting includes drones, music

The City of Orange Beach and The Wharf will team up with Sky Elements to produce a magical Christmas drone show at this year’s Orange Beach tree lighting event on Tuesday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street at The Wharf. The annual kick-off to the Christmas season includes live performances of Christmas carols, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa himself.