Dec. 26 Make It To Line at Flora-Bama benefits Secret Santa

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m. Race day packet pick-up starts at 6:30 a.m. at the Flora-Bama.

The individual entry fee depends on the date you register ($40 on race day), and registration is free for children 9 years & under (no t-shirt). The entry fee includes a race t-shirt and other goodies for the first 400 participants and plenty of healthy food, drink (including a couple of beers) and music on all three ‘Bama stages post race. The 4-mile course is a simple out and back from the Flora-Bama to the Perdido Pass Bridge.

Awards will be three deep in thirteen age categories – male and female – for both runners and walkers. The now famous post race party will also include lots of door prizes. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Alabama-Florida line. Register online at makeittotheline.itsyourrace.com. Proceeds will benefit the Perdido Key Secret Santa program—helping local families in need with gifts at Christmas, clothing, and food.