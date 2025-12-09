Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Dec. 27 Make It To Line at Flora-Bama benefits Secret Santa

Mullet Wrapper 0 Views

Dec. 27 Make It To Line at Flora-Bama benefits Secret Santa

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. Packet pick-up will be Dec. 26 from 4-6 p.m. and race day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the Flora-Bama.
The individual entry fee depends on the date you register ($40 on race day), and registration is free for children 9 years & under (no t-shirt). The entry fee includes a race t-shirt and other goodies for the first 400 participants and plenty of healthy food, drink (including a couple of beers) and music on all three ‘Bama stages post race. The 4-mile course is a simple out and back from the Flora-Bama to the Perdido Pass Bridge.
Awards will be three deep in thirteen age categories – male and female – for both runners and walkers. The now famous post race party will also include lots of door prizes. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Alabama-Florida line. Register online at active.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pirates of Lost Treasure Secret Santa program. Pictured: Beloved Flora-Bama co-owner Pat McClellan crossing the finish line.