Dec. 27 Make It To Line at Flora-Bama benefits Secret Santa

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. Packet pick-up will be Dec. 26 from 4-6 p.m. and race day from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at the Flora-Bama.

The individual entry fee depends on the date you register ($40 on race day), and registration is free for children 9 years & under (no t-shirt). The entry fee includes a race t-shirt and other goodies for the first 400 participants and plenty of healthy food, drink (including a couple of beers) and music on all three ‘Bama stages post race. The 4-mile course is a simple out and back from the Flora-Bama to the Perdido Pass Bridge.

Awards will be three deep in thirteen age categories – male and female – for both runners and walkers. The now famous post race party will also include lots of door prizes. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Alabama-Florida line. Register online at active.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pirates of Lost Treasure Secret Santa program. Pictured: Beloved Flora-Bama co-owner Pat McClellan crossing the finish line.