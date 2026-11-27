Dec. 5 Sipping For Snipping fundraiser at 1st Impressions Nursery

The next Sipping For Snipping social to raise funds for Save Our Shelters at First Impressions Nursery & Outdoor Solutions (11545 Sorrento Rd. in Pensacola) will be held on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. and will include brunch with jungle juice & festive sips and holiday shopping, all while supporting a great cause. Entry is $20 per person.

Save Our Shelters is a Pensacola based spay/neuter initiative that provides spay and neuter services for dogs of citizens who may otherwise not be able to afford the service.

Pictured: SOS volunteers raised $488 at its last social and is on target for hitting 200 plus fixed dogs by January.