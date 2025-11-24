Monday, November 24, 2025
Dec. 7 St. Andrew’s Chancel & Children’s Choir is among South Baldwin’s signature concerts

The Chancel Choir and the Children’s Choir of St. Andrew by the Sea. a community church, will perform their annual Christmas program, “O Come Emmanuel,” on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. The church is located at 17263 Ft. Morgan Road in Gulf Shores.
This has long been one of the area’s signature Christmas concerts, drawing attendees from all over lower Baldwin County. It is free and open to the public.
Included will be carols such as “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” as well as featured soloists, the handbell choir, and Christmas anthems such as “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “He Will Come.”
In addition, there will be a live Nativity with children and livestock.
The Rev. Dr. Larry Wood, music director and organist Joan Hand, and conductor Dr. Roger Jones invite all to this musical celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ – St. Andrew’s Christmas gift to the community.