DeNiro’s “About My Father” is not first Baldwin shot film

“About My Father,” a movie starring Robert DeNiro that was shot in Mobile as well as Steelwood Country Club in Loxley back in the fall of 2021, has been released on the big screen. It also includes Sebastian Maniscalco, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Leslie Bib and Kim Cattrall. In the movie, Sebastian informs his traditional Italian immigrant father about his plan to propose to his American girlfriend, and Salvo insists on joining them for a weekend with her parents. And despite the clash between their two cultures, they become a single, unified family by the end of the weekend.

The last major picture filmed in and around Fairhope was “The Friend,” starring Jason Segal, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson in 2020.

The most famous film shot in Baldwin County (Bay Minette and Fairhope) was the 1977 Steven Spielberg mega-hit Close Encounters of the Third Kind starring Richard Dreyfuss. The house near Fairhope where a little boy was abducted by aliens still stands in Fairhope.

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage”

Pictured: A World War II-era vintage PBY-6A flying boat sat partially submerged in front of the Flora-Bama during the 2015 filming of “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage” starring Nicholas Cage.

During filming, the plane landed in the Gulf of Mexico off Orange Beach and began taking on water. It was then towed closer to the beach, where it became stuck in sand about 50 yards offshore for about a week.

During the few weeks that the film crew was in Orange Beach, local reefmaker & ship builder David Walter of Walter Marine arranged for Cage to make an impression of his hand prints to add to a pyramid reef along with a granite plaque with Cage’s name for Poseidon’s Playground, a scuba diving reef in 30 feet of water three miles south of Gulf State Park Pier. The reef also includes statues and an altar. (Yes, it has been used for scuba weddings.)

The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed and sank in 1945 after delivering the first operational atomic bomb. Only 316 of the nearly 1,200 crew members survived, and many were eaten by sharks in the Pacific Ocean.