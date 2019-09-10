Diary of Ann Frank opens Sept. 27 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Diary of Anne Frank September 27 & 28, and October 4 & 5 at 7:30 pm, and September 30 & October 6 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at sbct.biz or at the box office Mondays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and one hour prior to every show.

The Diary of Anne Frank is based on the book Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl and was dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and brought to the stage in New York in 1955. The timeless message of hope over hate is relative today as it was when the first diary was given to Anne by her father, Otto Frank, in 1942.

The 10 member cast consists of SBCT regulars Mackenzie Mayo (Helen Keller, Miracle Worker) and Robert Gardner (Captain Keller, Miracle Worker) as well as a few actors who are new to this theatre.

“Directing The Diary Anne Frank is an honor,” said director Jan Vest. “The story represents the best and worst of mankind. The honest optimism and love of a 13-year-old girl, struggling to survive while confronting the evil of hatred, racism and war, impacts us all. It possesses real questions for our current times.”

This is the first play Vest has directed at SBCT. He most recently appeared in Arsenic and Old Lace as Dr. Einstein last February.

It has been 77-years since Anne Frank was given her dad’s diary. Revisit the poignant classic and share it with the young people in your life. You’ll be inspired by the hope of a young girl who, in the midst of the Holocaust, could write: “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.”