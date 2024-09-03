Diedra & Ruff Pro Band (Sept. 5), M-80s (Sept. 12) to play free beach shows

The first of the four City of Gulf Shores Sunset Concert Series shows on the Town Green at Gulf Place will be held from 6-8 p.m on Sept. 5, with DieDra and the Ruff Pro Band performing. The concert setting overlooking beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset is spectacular and the shows are family-friendly.

Other concerts in the series are the M-80s on Sept. 12, The Andrew Weaver Band on Sept. 19 and Frank Brown songwriters on Sept. 26.

Sunset Series concerts are free. Food trucks will be set up, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will sell beverages. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.

Born in Norfolk, Diedra (above left) launched her professional music career in the late 1990s. Her powerful voice compares to Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle. and her albums have topped blues and soul charts.

• Sept. 12 – M-80s: The M-80s (above right) have been rockin’ crowds in the Southeast since 2007, playing the most bodacious cover hits of the 80s decade! The shows are a mix of the best pop & rock music from everybody’s favorite bands of the era, like Journey, Queen, The Go-Go’s, Cher, The B-52s, and Def Leppard. They’re experienced performers and musicians, duplicating the most iconic, instantly recognizable songs you remember!

• Sept. 19 – Andrew Weaver Band: At just 22, singer-songwriter and producer Andrew Weaver has already made a name for himself. Since his 2018 appearance on “American Idol,” Andrew has honed his craft, drawing inspiration from acoustic and synth pop influences. He’s found success on both sides of the microphone, producing tracks for Grammy-nominated Nappy Roots and Pote Baby while continuing his own journey of self-expression through music.

• Sept. 26 – Frank Brown Songwriters: The Songwriters Showcase serves as a preview to November’s Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival and will feature Wyatt Durrette, Dave Kennedy and Rob Snyder.

Durette’s rise in the music industry began when he met Zac Brown while bartending in Atlanta. Their collaboration yielded 12 #1 hits and two CMA Triple Play Awards. Durette’s talent soon caught the attention of country superstar Luke Combs. Co-written by Durette, Combs’ song “Beautiful Crazy” went 4X Platinum, held #1 for seven weeks, and was one of 2019’s biggest hits. It earned SESAC’s 2019 Song of the Year and the CMA’s 2019 Song of the Year. Durette also co-wrote Combs’ next #1 single, “Even Though I’m Leaving.

As one of Nashville’s most respected songwriters and artists, Kennedy has collaborations with artists like Travis Tritt, Riley Green, Whiskey Myers, Drake White, and Larry Fleet on his resume.

Snyder’s passion for music began early, nurtured by his musical family. In 2013, he launched Revival at Tin Roof in Nashville, a showcase for the city’s top songwriters. Snyder established himself with Luke Combs’ hit “She Got The Best of Me” and co-wrote “Dear Today” for Combs’ latest album. His songs have also been on records by the Davisson Brothers Band, Will Hoge, and Ashland Craft.