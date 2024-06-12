Dierks Bentley on tap June 28 at Wharf Amphitheater

Dierks Bentley, with special guests Chase Rice & Tyler Bradenwill, make a tour stop on June 28 at The Wharf Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or at The Wharf Box Office.

Bentley, touring in support of his 2023 Gravel & Gold album, has been pumping out country music hits while having serious fun on stage for the past 20 years.

Expect him to play around 20 songs, half of them no. 1 hits from his 10-album catalog. He has also been covering Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and Townes Van Zandt’s “White Freight Liner.”

The band’s encores have included a medley that includes other Garth songs as well as hits by Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, Diamond Rio, Jo Dee Messina and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Bentley, who has won multiple Grammys American Music Awards, and Country Music Awards, burst onto the country music scene in 2003 when his self-titled debut album’s toe-tapping first single, “What Was I Thinkin’,” climbed to the top of the Billboard country charts. Since then, he’s had 20 country No. 1s and a string of platinum albums.

“I moved to Nashville in 1994 – and I was trying to find that seed of truth, that authenticity, that thing “country music” that I had in my head, Bentley said in PBS’s Country Music documentary. “I got here and it was definitely different than I expected it to be.

“It’s big business, a lot of money. Luckily, for me, I found a little bar called the Station Inn where bluegrass music existed and I found what I was looking for. Just the sound of a five-piece bluegrass band blew my mind. They’re not trying to take meetings and meet producers, and get their foot in the door. It’s funny, I moved to Nashville looking for country music, but I found bluegrass.’’

After a year at the University of Vermont and a transformative trip with his father to Nashville, Bentley transferred to Vanderbilt, graduating in 1997. He got a day job at The Nashville Network, researching old footage of performances,. He played in bars and worked on demo tracks at night.

After five dues-paying years, he was signed to Capitol Records. He has since become a superstar with the awards, album sales and sold-out concerts to support that assertion. But he said he still gets butterflys before going on stage..

“It doesn’t matter where we play. It all feels like the ultimate awards show when you’re there and your band’s there and the crew is in the wings, and the crowd’s all fired up. It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “You can’t replicate the live experience. Everything else in this business has changed but doing live shows is still how you do things.’’

Other concerts already booked at The Wharf

