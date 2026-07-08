Digital literacy classes at Lillian Recreation Park

Lillian Recreation Park will host a series of free digital literacy classes for the community through funding from a grant from AARP. The first class, “Staying Safe in a High-Tech World: AI Fraud and Identity Theft,” will be held on June 30 in the park’s conference room.

The second, “Don’t Take Bait: Outsmarting Phishing and Romance Scams” will be held on July 28. Both begin at 4 p.m.

The “Staying Safe” class will explore how you can identify and protect yourself from online scams. The “Don’t Take the Bait” class will help you identify online phishing emails and online relationship scams and equip you with practical tools to keep your personal information – and your finances – safe.

For info or to register, call 251-962-2129, or visit LillianRecreationalPark. org.